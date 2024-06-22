Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65

3 Indianapolis men are in custody after a high-speed chase started in Scott County and ended up near Columbus Friday afternoon.
The driver, James Thomas Vinson wanted on a variety of warrants out of Marion County…while his passengers Cedrick Anthony Gleaves and Carl Fulmore, both charged with Marijuana Possession following the pursuit in which they were in a gray 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup that was reported stolen out of Westfield last month…
During the chase, Vinson, at one point, drove northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 before officers successfully deployed Stop Sticks and the pickup came to a stop near the 82-mile marker.
The trio was arrested and transported to the Clark County Jail without further incident.
The three men and their charges are listed below:
James Thomas Vinson (Driver), 35, Indianapolis, Indiana:
Resisting Law Enforcement – Level 6 Felony
Vehicle Theft – Level 6 Felony
Habitual Traffic Violator – Level 6 Felony
Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony
False Informing – B Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor
Numerous warrants out of Marion County
Cedrick Anthony Gleaves, 29, Indianapolis, Indiana:
Possession of Marijuana
Carl Fulmore, 23, Indianapolis, Indiana:
Possession of Marijuana
These are preliminary charges and may change as the investigation continues.
