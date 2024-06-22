ISP: Two Killed, One Hurt in Harrison County Shooting

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — State Police are investigating after two people were killed, and one was hurt, in a shooting in Harrison County Friday evening.
After getting a 9-1-1 call around 6 p.m., officers found a man who had been shot in the arm. The man, 56-year-old Marion Young, was then taken to University Hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later found the bodies of an elderly man and woman, identified as 84-year-old Donald Weaver and 82-year-old Virginia Scofield, outside the back door of a home on Mosquito Creek Road. Scofield was the mother of Young.
At this time, officers believe Weaver and Young got into an argument that led to the shooting. They think Weaver shot Young in the arm before eventually killing Scofield, and then himself.
Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.
-
Donald Trump makes surprise endorsement for Indiana Lieutenant Governor ahead of contested GOP convention
-
Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect's Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With "Lost" Police Interviews Remain
-
Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus
-
President Joe Biden As "The Gibberish Man" Returns
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection
-
Concerns & Questions Raised at Police Shooting Town Hall Monday Night
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect