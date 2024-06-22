Listen Live
Local

Three Shot, One Killed in Early Saturday Shooting

Published on June 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after three people were shot, and one died, early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Carrollton Avenue around 3:30 a.m., where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Whilst there, police apparently watched an armed male try to run inside the home. They are not yet sure if he was involved in the shooting, but he is now facing charges for crimes including resisting law enforcement.

Another injured man was then found near North College Avenue and Fall Creek Parkway in stable condition.

A third male – whose age has not yet been provided – was found in a yard between two homes on Carrollton Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police currently believe the shootings are all connected to a “gathering” at a short-term rental property.

If you know anything about this, please contact the IMPD Homicide Office, or call Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Homicide Office Contact:

Detective Michael Wright

Michael.Wright@indy.gov

317-327-3475

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana:

317-262-8477

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police Lights
Sascha Nixon

Three Shot, One Killed in Early Saturday Shooting

Image of Former MCSO Employees Facing Theft Charges
Sascha Nixon

8 Former Sheriff’s Office Employees Facing Charges

WNBA: JUN 21 Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Harrison Silcox

Indiana Fever Win Fourth Straight Game Against Atlanta

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Sue Finkam
Kurt Darling

Carmel Getting Creative To Solve Problem With Available Housing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close