Judge in Delphi Murders Case Schedules 3-Day Hearing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Special Judge Frances Gull has scheduled a new hearing in the Delphi murders case.
Gull on Friday scheduled a three-day hearing set to begin July 30 in the case of Richard Allen, 51, of Delphi.
Allen was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022 for the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in Delphi.
Gull plans to hear several motions, including defense requests to have Allen moved from a state prison and into a county jail before his trial, and a motion to dismiss the charges against him.
Gull will also hear a request from prosecutors to limit the evidence and witnesses Allen’s defense can present.
Allen is currently scheduled for trial in October.
The defense attorneys this week called for the judge to be a witness at future hearings.
-
Donald Trump makes surprise endorsement for Indiana Lieutenant Governor ahead of contested GOP convention
-
Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect's Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With "Lost" Police Interviews Remain
-
Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
President Joe Biden As "The Gibberish Man" Returns
-
Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection
-
Concerns & Questions Raised at Police Shooting Town Hall Monday Night
-
Major Meth Bust Near Indy Airport Leads to Three Arrests