Judge in Delphi Murders Case Schedules 3-Day Hearing

Published on June 21, 2024

Delphi Judge Fran Gull

Source: Allen County Court / Screenshot of Allen County court hearing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Special Judge Frances Gull has scheduled a new hearing in the Delphi murders case.

Gull on Friday scheduled a three-day hearing set to begin July 30 in the case of Richard Allen, 51, of Delphi.

Allen was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022 for the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in Delphi.

Gull plans to hear several motions, including defense requests to have Allen moved from a state prison and into a county jail before his trial, and a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

Gull will also hear a request from prosecutors to limit the evidence and witnesses Allen’s defense can present.

Allen is currently scheduled for trial in October.

The defense attorneys this week called for the judge to be a witness at future hearings.

