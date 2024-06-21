Listen Live
Local

8 Former Sheriff’s Office Employees Facing Charges

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of Former MCSO Employees Facing Theft Charges

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office / MCSO

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight former employees of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have been arrested and are now facing charges…for stealing from their former employer.

The MCSO says Arielle Pharms, Christopher Clayton, Dorothy Carter, Mariam Adamson-Alvarez, Oluwafemi Osanyin, Tamika Gouch, Tiffany Miller, and Jamie Cinevert collected overtime pay for work they did not do.

Their fraudulent overtime claims apparently cost the Sheriff’s Office a total of more than $13,000. Each of the eight are now facing charges for Theft and Official Misconduct.

Sheriff Kerry Forestal notes, “The actions of these individuals are not reflective of the values upheld by the MCSO – as evidenced by their termination and criminal charges.”

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Sue Finkam
Kurt Darling

Carmel Getting Creative To Solve Problem With Available Housing

A photo showing My Inner Baby temporarily closed
Kurt Darling

Noblesville Takes Adult Baby Store Owner To Court Again

Image of Former MCSO Employees Facing Theft Charges
Sascha Nixon

8 Former Sheriff’s Office Employees Facing Charges

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close