Listen Live
Local

Inmate Gets Longer Sentence for Making “Homemade Weapon”

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Handcuffed Prisoner

Source: (Photo by View_Apart/Getty)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Georgia man currently imprisoned in Terre Haute is now facing an additional 2.5 years behind bars for creating a weapon while in prison.

Javon Britton has been at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex since 2017, as part of an 11.5-year sentence. He was convicted of robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in 2015.

But, another 32 months have now been added to his initial sentence, as officers caught him with a “homemade weapon” in 2019.

According to the Department of Justice, prison staff found the “improvised” device – which was essentially a padlock attached to a belt – in Britton’s pocket after he tried to bring it with him through a metal detector.

They say he ran but was soon “tackled by multiple officers.”

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo showing My Inner Baby temporarily closed
Kurt Darling

Noblesville Takes Adult Baby Store Owner To Court Again

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

IU Health Expansion
John Herrick

IU Health to Have New Hospital and Campus By 2027

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Sam Meyer

Kendall And Casey

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Five Men Accused of Kidnapping Hoosier Girl

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close