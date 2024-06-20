Listen Live
‘Spaceballs’ Sequel Is In the Works… Is This A Good Idea?

Published on June 19, 2024

God Willing, We’ll All Meet Again In Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money.

In the age of sequels and remakes, another classic film is being ‘reimagined.’

A sequel to Mel Brooks’ 1987 sci-fi spoof, Spaceballs is officially in the works. Josh Gad, voice of Frozen’s Olaf and star of the Wedding Ringer, is set to star, write and produce in the sequel. Mel Brooks, at age 97, will also produce the project.

While there is no filming or release date, the movie is rumored to be backed by Amazon MGM.

Nigel’s a little tired of Hollywood’s remakes, especially when the original creatives aren’t really behind it.

“If Mel Brooks is not writing or directing, then we do not need another Spaceballs.”

Hammer is a bit skeptical since the film will be ‘straight to streaming.’

“I don’t mind a remake or sequel, reboot… if it’s a big theatrical production. Top Gun Maverick (for example,) we waited 20 years for that thing and it was awesome! But if it’s just going to streaming then you get stuck with a Coming 2 America.” 

Let us know what you think! Are you excited for the potential sequel? Or are you thinking “”ohhh noooooo. Not again.”

