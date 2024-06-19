Listen Live
Louisiana to Display the Ten Commandments in Classrooms

Published on June 19, 2024

School desk-school classroom- Empty Classroom. Empty classroom with school desks and chairs

Source: Muhammad Efendi / Getty

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is now the first state to officially require the Ten Commandments be displayed in all public classrooms.

The new law calls for a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments to be put up in all classrooms from kindergarten through public universities by the beginning of next year.

A so-called “context statement” that describes the Ten Commandments as “a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries” will also be part of the display.

Critics have questioned whether or not the law is constitutional, and the ACLU is now suing. Texas, Oklahoma and Utah have also proposed similar laws.

