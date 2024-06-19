Listen Live
U.S. Swimming Trials Gain National and International Spotlight

Several Hoosier swimmers have qualified for the Paris Games.

Published on June 19, 2024

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS—The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are on now at Lucas Oil Stadium. This nine-day event has spotlighted the city nationally and internationally.

Local leaders are excited about the increased attention, especially with thousands of media members following the action as 1,000 swimmers compete for spots on the U.S. Olympic Swimming team.

“If you’re in the business of marketing and selling a city and you have international media talking about the excitement inside and outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, that inevitably helps you sell a city, says the senior vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Indy, Chris Gahl.

The city has created a fan zone along Georgia Street downtown, featuring a 66-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower.

This week’s competitions also highlight a competitive rivalry in the sport between Fishers and Carmel. Dave Reynolds, a substitute teacher in Hamilton County.

“Most of the kids at Fishers High School also swim for the Carmel Swim Club,” says Dave Reynolds, a substitute teacher in Hamilton County. “Carmel pretty much has it locked down by Fishers, and Southeastern is coming on.”

Several Hoosier swimmers have qualified for the Paris Games. The swimming trials run through this weekend.

