7 Year Old Killed by Suspected DUI in LaGrange County

Published on June 19, 2024

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A driver believed to be under the influence hit and killed a 7-year-old girl died Monday in LaGrange County.

According to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, the girl was trying to cross County Road 600 South with another child Monday afternoon.

She was hit by a 20-15 Mercedes-Benz driven by 26-year-old

Eric Estrada, of Ligonier…Estrada was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Estrada now faces a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death. He sits in the Lagrange County jail being held on a $30,000 bond.

