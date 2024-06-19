Listen Live
New Butler Program Aims to Help Adult Professionals Earn Bachelor’s Degrees

New Butler Program Aims to Help Adult Professionals Earn Bachelor’s Degrees

Published on June 19, 2024

Entrance sign into Butler University in Indianapolis. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

 

Butler University is launching a program to help the more than 800,000 Hoosiers who have some college credit complete their bachelor’s degrees. The program is geared toward adult professionals and allows them to earn a B.S. in Organizational Leadership. The program is 100% online and most students can complete the program in 18-24 months.

According to StatsAmerica estimates, more than 880,000 Hoosiers have earned some

college credit but have not completed their bachelor’s degree. That includes more than

424,000 Hoosiers who currently hold an associate’s degree.

The program was co-created in partnership with industry leaders to solve their talent

challenges. TechPoint, the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership’s industry-led growth

initiative for Indiana’s digital innovation economy and overall tech ecosystem, was a key

partner in the process. Tuition is $550 per credit hour, and financial aid is available

for those who qualify.

Butler and Ivy Tech have signed an articulation agreement guaranteeing Ivy Tech

graduates holding Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees, with a

minimum 2.0 GPA, admission into Butler’s online B.S. in Organizational Leadership

program.

Butler is currently accepting applications for fall 2024 enrollment. Butler is currently accepting applications for fall 2024 enrollment. For more information and to apply, please visit Bachelor’s of Organizational Leadership on butler.edu.

