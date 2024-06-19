UPDATE: Multiple Fires in Indianapolis Ruled Arson, Says IFD

UPDATE: IFD Fire Investigators have ruled all 3 of this morning’s fires to be arson. The fires remain under investigation and it has not been confirmed whether or not the fires are connected.

INDIANAPOLIS — Several fires in Indianapolis kept the fire crews busy overnight.

The Indianapolis Fire Department had to respond to three fires from 12:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Fortunately, all three buildings were empty at the time.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith says that the firefighters who responded to all three fires faced a tough job, dealing not only with the fires but also enduring intense heat and humidity. This made their challenging task even more difficult.

“None of the crews in this battalion have made it to bed,” she says. “They are spent from the first fire they had.”

Reith says crews have been taking breaks whenever they can and drinking enough water to stay hydrated.

“Lots of planning on the commander’s part to ensure that happens,” she added. “It’s been a long night; they’re all exhausted.”

It’s unclear whether the fires at 330 Lasalle St. around 12:30 a.m., 437/439 N. Gray St. at 3:45 a.m. and 2611 E. Michigan St. at 5:25 a.m. are connected.