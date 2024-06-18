Listen Live
Teenager Discusses Injuries After Friday Crash on Indy’s West Side

Published on June 18, 2024

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS--One of seven teenagers who was involved in a crash that happened last Friday morning on the west side of Indianapolis says he is recovering.

The crash happened just before 1:30 that day on Rockville Road, which is a few blocks west of Country Club Road. Evyn Ingle was in the car when his brother, the driver, lost control of it and hit a utility pole, and a couple of homes in the area. Gas lines were also damaged.

“When I was in the truck, I noticed my knee was sticking up. I got to the hospital and they said I broke my femur and fractured my pelvis,” said Ingle.

Ingle said bad storms were coming in at the time.

“We’re driving like 30 mph and he’s got bald tires so we’re like sliding a little bit. He got worried and pulled over the truck one time. Then he went back in and later hydroplaned and spun out,” said Ingle.

Ingle says his brother is also “doing fine” and insists that neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

 

