See “Twisters” Early and Experience Live Q&A With Film’s Stars

Published on June 18, 2024

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-UNIVERSAL-FOCUS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are a fan of the 90’s film “Twister,” you may be looking forward to its sequel. Well, the IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum will be hosting a live Q&A with some of its stars.

“Twisters” is set to hit theaters on July 19th, but you can see it early if you head to the Twisters: IMAX Live Pre-Show Q&A event.

Here, you can see the film, as well as a Q&A session with actors Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, among others. Theater Manager Neale Johantgen says this will create a “huge connection” with the movie.

That being said, if you are hoping to see the stars in person, you are out of luck.

While the session will be broadcast live, it will actually be streamed from the Lincoln Square IMAX Theater in New York. In other words, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell will not be in Indianapolis.

The special event will start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17th. Get tickets and learn more here.

If you cannot make it to the State Museum for this special screening, you can attend a similar event at the AMC Indianapolis 17.

Other AMC cinemas will also be hosting Early Access Screenings of the film – without the Q&A – on July 17th. Learn more here.

1996 BILL PAXTON AND HELEN HUNT AS JO HARDING IN THE ACTION THRILLER "TWISTER"

Source: Getty Images / Getty

