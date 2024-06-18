Listen Live
Local

Pastor Concerned About Teenage Violence in Downtown Indy

In April, the Indianapolis police started enforcing state curfew laws for juveniles following a shooting.

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Violence in Downtown Indy

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — The curfew for teenagers in downtown Indianapolis doesn’t appear to be effective, and there are worries that violence involving teens after hours is escalating.

Pastor Jackson, the Lead Pastor of Fervent Prayer Church, is deeply concerned about the unsupervised children, some under 13, wandering downtown.

“A few young people are acting aggressively,” he says. “Not all of them. I’m just concerned that something may happen.”

Jackson says there was a big fight involving several teenagers near the downtown Taco Bell and Conrad Indianapolis last weekend. It was difficult for security and police to handle.

Violence in Downtown Indy

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

“One of the bellmen, who’s also in law enforcement, was telling how bad it was and how even the victim, trying to help her, was difficult,” he says.

Two weeks ago, there was another incident downtown involving over a hundred teenagers, some of whom were carrying weapons. Police say there were several arrests.

Jackson spends his weekends downtown, connecting with kids to build relationships and prevent violence. He’s spoken with several teenagers who feel they aren’t respected by others.

“They want to be respected by parents, family, friends, and law enforcement,” Jackson added.

In April, the Indianapolis police started enforcing state curfew laws for juveniles following a shooting near the Circle Centre Mall that left seven kids injured. IMPD said they would increase patrols and use more officers and video surveillance.

Jackson says it’s important to maintain safety in downtown Indianapolis because the city serves as the economic hub for the entire state.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police lights at the scene of a shooting
John Herrick

Fatal Accident in Greenfield Kills Indianapolis Man

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Sam Fritz

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Mooresville

Nine Police Stabbed
Staff

Nine People Stabbed on Indy’s NW Side, Arrest Made

What to Know About IUPUI Split
Kurt Darling

IU Trustees Approve Multipurpose Athletic Arena To Be Built At IU-Indy

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Sam Meyer

Kendall And Casey

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close