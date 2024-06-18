Justin Timberlake Arrested On Suspicion Of Driving Under The Influence

SAG HARBOR, NY– Singer, songwriter, and actor Justin Timberlake is facing some legal trouble in New York.
He was arrested on Long Island’s Sag Harbor Monday night on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Timberlake is currently in the midst of his first world tour in over half a decade and is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden next week.
Details of the arrest have not been released, but arraignment is expected to take place today.
-
Donald Trump makes surprise endorsement for Indiana Lieutenant Governor ahead of contested GOP convention
-
Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years
-
Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect's Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With "Lost" Police Interviews Remain
-
Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
President Joe Biden As "The Gibberish Man" Returns
-
Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection
-
Concerns & Questions Raised at Police Shooting Town Hall Monday Night