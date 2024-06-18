Listen Live
National

Justin Timberlake Arrested On Suspicion Of Driving Under The Influence

Published on June 18, 2024

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

SAG HARBOR, NY–  Singer, songwriter, and actor Justin Timberlake is facing some legal trouble in New York.

He was arrested on Long Island’s Sag Harbor Monday night on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Timberlake is currently in the midst of his first world tour in over half a decade and is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden next week.

Details of the arrest have not been released, but arraignment is expected to take place today.

