Warm Weather Continues as Indiana Faces Potential Flash Drought

The NOAA's Climate Prediction Center says Indiana might experience flash droughts in the next 2-4 weeks.

Published on June 18, 2024

Indy Flash Drought

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS—The warm weather will continue for the rest of the week, and in some areas of the state, there’s a concern about a “flash drought.” This kind of drought happens suddenly over a short time. It’s bad news for farmers because it dries out the soil quickly, making it hard for crops to grow.

“We are not in abnormally dry conditions,” says Cody Moore with the National Weather Service. “It’s not a drought that will last for months.”

Moore says there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms today, with more expected later this week.

“A few thunderstorms today that could produce a 50-60 MPH wind gust,” says Moore. “Any pattern [today] doesn’t support widespread severe weather.”

The NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says Indiana might experience flash droughts in the next 2-4 weeks.

“That could cause some impacts for those with agriculture interests,” says Moore.

