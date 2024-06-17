Biden’s Title IX Rule Blocked By Judge, Indiana’s AG Applauds the Decision

FRANKFORT, KY.–A federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s new Title IX rule that is meant to expand protections for LGBTQ+ students in several states, one of which is Indiana.

U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves said the rule was “arbitrary in the truest sense of the word” in granting a preliminary injunction to block it in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. It’s also been blocked in Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Montana.

Kentucky’s GOP Attorney General, Russell Coleman, appreciated the judge’s ruling and said it would undermine equal opportunities for women.

“The judge’s order makes clear that the U.S. Department of Education’s attempt to redefine ‘sex’ to include ‘gender identity’ is unlawful and beyond the agency’s regulatory authority,” Coleman said in a statement.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita echoed Coleman’s enthusiasm.

“We had a great step in the right direction today. This rule is a direct threat to the health, privacy, and safety to our women and our children. In Indiana, we won’t stand for it,” said Rokita.

The policy expands Title IX civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ students, expands the definition of sexual harassment at schools and colleges, and adds safeguards for victims.

“We refuse to stand by while leftists attempt to force schools to allow biological boys to play on girls sports teams and permit them to use whichever bathroom or locker room they desire,” said Rokita.