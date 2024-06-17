$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE — One lucky Hoosier is $50,000 richer after matching four out of the five powerball numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at GetGo #7539 at 1061 Bridge St. in Mooresville.
The winning numbers were 4-36-48-54-56 and a Powerball of 2. Potential winners can check their ticket in the Hoosier Lottery App.
The Hoosier Lottery advises that the winner make sure their ticket is in a secure place, meet with a financial advisor, and contact the Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for claim instructions.
The Monday night Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $44,000,000.
