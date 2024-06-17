Listen Live
Politics

Micah Beckwith Secures Nomination For Lieutenant Governor

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Micah Beckwith

Source: Patabook News / Patabook News

On Saturday, Indiana Republican party delegates nominated Pastor Micah Beckwith for lieutenant governor instead of gubernatorial candidate Sen. Mike Braun’s preferred candidate, State Rep. Julie McGuire.

The lieutenant governor race was the main event at Saturday’s GOP convention, a biennial gathering of party officials and more than 1,800 elected delegates from across the state. Delegates had a choice between Beckwith and first-term State Rep. Julie McGuire, who was Braun’s endorsed candidate as well as former president Donald Trump’s.

Beckwith won 891-828 over McGuire during Saturday’s Republican Party convention.

Micah Beckwith joins Kendall & Casey to discuss his nomination, his relationship with Mike Braun and how a Braun/Beckwith ticket is an opportunity for growth and unity in the Indiana Republican Party, and more.

You can listen to the full interview here:

 

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Zar Ni Myint mugshot
Kurt Darling

Fort Wayne Police Officer Shot By Burglar Thursday

Capitol Hill Trump
Producer Karl

Donald Trump makes surprise endorsement for Indiana Lieutenant Governor ahead of contested GOP convention

Nine Police Stabbed
Staff

Nine People Stabbed Outside Bar On Northwest Side

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing June 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is hearing testimony regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the FBI. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)
Sascha Nixon

Beckwith Wins Republican Nomination for Lieutenant Governor

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Sam Meyer

Kendall And Casey

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close