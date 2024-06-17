Micah Beckwith Secures Nomination For Lieutenant Governor

On Saturday, Indiana Republican party delegates nominated Pastor Micah Beckwith for lieutenant governor instead of gubernatorial candidate Sen. Mike Braun’s preferred candidate, State Rep. Julie McGuire.

The lieutenant governor race was the main event at Saturday’s GOP convention, a biennial gathering of party officials and more than 1,800 elected delegates from across the state. Delegates had a choice between Beckwith and first-term State Rep. Julie McGuire, who was Braun’s endorsed candidate as well as former president Donald Trump’s.

Beckwith won 891-828 over McGuire during Saturday’s Republican Party convention.

Micah Beckwith joins Kendall & Casey to discuss his nomination, his relationship with Mike Braun and how a Braun/Beckwith ticket is an opportunity for growth and unity in the Indiana Republican Party, and more.

You can listen to the full interview here: