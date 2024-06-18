Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes, The President is Alright

The White House is going on offense on what they’re calling as “Cheap Fake” videos of the President looking confused.

The problem with this strategy is that the American public have witnessed with their very own eyes the decline of Joe Biden since taking office in 2021.

Tony Katz addressed the Media obfuscation on Friday’s Tony Katz Today:

It was not my plan to talk about him in Italy. I believe the video speaks for itself. But this idea that the video is edited and Joe Biden’s fine, this has to stop. This is the new hotness. The new hotness amongst progressives is to claim that every video of Joe Biden is just edited. But the truth is, he’s fine. But he’s not. And video after video and conversation after conversation shows us that he’s not fine. Name me one. I can name you many, Sir. The very idea that his team is taking to the media to say, “How dare you notice, as a matter of fact, everything you’re noticing is just a manipulation.”

Tony continues:

Hey, frauds, that’s not the story. The story is that the G7 leaders were out there to take a photo, and Joe Biden couldn’t be bothered with the photo because it is not understood whether or not he understood that’s what they were doing. That they were gathering to take this this photo op. He paid no attention to them and went off into his own world. As in, “ohh look squirrel. Or “ohh look I’m a 5-year-old and I just saw a new shiny ball.” That’s what happened. So, this idea that somehow the video was selectively edited and on social media now as a community note saying this video was edited, none of that is the reality. So, push that aside. It’s a lie. I dare someone to explain to me how Joe Biden is perfectly fine.

Tony continues:

Did you see the video of him with the Pope? The Pope, I didn’t know the Pope was in a wheelchair. I don’t know if it was a surgery or something else happening. I just, I just didn’t know. And he’s being wheeled in where the G7 is. And Joe Biden leans down to talk to him. And puts his forehead on the Pope’s forehead… You know what I know? You don’t put your forehead on his forehead. You don’t do it. You don’t do it. That isn’t the way any of this works, and anybody who thinks that’s how this works, that’s not how it works… And the political left wants me to pretend that that didn’t happen. And if I bring up that it happened, they’ll tell me that it’s edited. It’s not edited. It’s his forehead on another man’s forehead, and that other man happens to be the Pope. Stop telling us we don’t see what we see. Stop pretending and stop telling us that it’s misinformation.

Tony continues:

Am I not supposed to notice how dangerous it is that this guy is in charge? And people are willing to lie so brazenly that ohh no he’s fine. You see, they just edited the video. Video didn’t need to be edited.

Tony continues:

You Stalinist freaks who actually think the 1984 is an instruction manual and you could just memory hole everything away. Guys, not OK. Joe Biden’s not OK, and anybody who says otherwise is a blanking liar. I don’t care if it’s your boss. I don’t care if it’s your mom. I don’t care if it’s your spouse. They’re a liar… And the people working for Joe Biden, they are just as despicable and disgusting as the day is long. You can name for me everything you don’t like about Donald Trump, and that’s fine. But he knows where he is. And it’s very clear to me that Joe Biden doesn’t. It’s very clear to America. The end. No editing required.

Listen to the discussion in full here:

