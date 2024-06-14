Listen Live
Local

At Least Seven Kids Hurt in Crash on Indy’s West Side

Published on June 14, 2024

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

INDIANAPOLIS–At least seven teenagers were involved in a crash on the west side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened before 1:30 on Rockville Road, which is a few blocks west of Country Club Road. They believe the driver of the car lost control of it and left the road eventually striking a utility pole, a home, and multiple decks of two homes.

Gas lines were also damaged.

The driver and other passengers of the car were taken to area hospitals. One of the teenagers ended up with a broken leg. The car was towed. The driver also submitted to a blood draw, which is standard within IMPD policy.

At this point, police think speed and the road conditions played a role in the crash. They aren’t sure if alcohol was involved.

