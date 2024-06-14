Fort Wayne Police Officer Shot By Burglar Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A police officer is stable after being shot on the job in Fort Wayne.

It happened Thursday afternoon as police were sent on a couple of calls about a burglary. The homeowner informed police that two suspects had broken in. The cops got to the home and confronted the suspects.

One of the suspects was Zar Ni Myint who police fired his fully automatic handgun at the officers. They returned fire hitting Myint. One of the officers was hit by the gunshots fired by Myint and is now at the hospital recovering.

The two other suspects ran from the scene.