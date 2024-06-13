It’s NOT Illegal To Teach Kids Drunk??

A teacher was celebrating the end of the year a little too early…

A 57-year-old woman was caught teaching her second-grade class completely hammered. The California teacher was arrested after it was discovered her blood alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit. You might be thinking, well maybe she had a long day? The time was 8:20 AM.

She was initially charged for child endangerment and a DUI, presumably driving to the school drunk. But that’s not the craziest part. The charges were dropped.

This lady must have had the Perry Mason of the West Coast on her team.

The investigation could not prove that her students were in physical danger. They also had no evidence she was drinking and driving before she got to the school. In fact, her defense was that she admitted to drinking WHILE she was teaching (which is how she got off the hook.) The D.A said that while the behavior was “highly inappropriate…it’s not illegal to teach drunk.”

The school hasn’t spoken about the happy hour moment, but needless to say Ms. Brandy will have an extra-long summer vacation.

So there you have it. Apparently in California it’s legal to teach kids while on the sauce, but just know… it’s frowned upon.