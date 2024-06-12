Listen Live
17-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Shooting from 2023

Published on June 12, 2024

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – A 17-year-old has been arrested for the murder of 15-year-old Edwin Simon-Osorio in 2023, says Indy Metro Police.

IMPD officers responded to a call of someone shot on Saturday, October 21, just before 2am. Simon-Osorio was found near the intersection of North Emerson Avenue and East 21st Street. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later discovered he had been shot on East 20th street.

Witnesses were able to help police identify the 17-year-old as their suspect. On June 10th, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of murder against the teenager.

17-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Shooting from 2023

