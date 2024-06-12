Listen Live
Local

Police: Man Entered Former Coworker’s Home for Exorcism

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

AVON, Ind. — You may know employees who go above and beyond to help cover shifts, but one former Chick-fil-A staff member apparently wanted to perform an exorcism at an old coworker’s home.

Someone called to report a break-in at their home early Tuesday morning. Avon Police say a man had broken a window to access the property.

But, when they arrived, they learned that they were not addressing a standard burglary.

Instead, their 38-year-old suspect told them that he had come to the home to perform an exorcism on a female. He had brought a CD for the occasion, and he explained that “track…three” was going to “save her.”

The man was later admitted to a local hospital. He is now facing charges for crimes including criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Editorial Staff

Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS-AID
Editorial Staff

President Joe Biden As “The Gibberish Man” Returns

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Ryan Hedrick

Major Meth Bust Near Indy Airport Leads to Three Arrests

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Harrison Silcox

17-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Shooting from 2023

Albany Times Union
24/7 Newssource

ALDI Issues Cream Cheese Recall

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close