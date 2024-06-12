Police: Man Entered Former Coworker’s Home for Exorcism

AVON, Ind. — You may know employees who go above and beyond to help cover shifts, but one former Chick-fil-A staff member apparently wanted to perform an exorcism at an old coworker’s home.
Someone called to report a break-in at their home early Tuesday morning. Avon Police say a man had broken a window to access the property.
But, when they arrived, they learned that they were not addressing a standard burglary.
Instead, their 38-year-old suspect told them that he had come to the home to perform an exorcism on a female. He had brought a CD for the occasion, and he explained that “track…three” was going to “save her.”
The man was later admitted to a local hospital. He is now facing charges for crimes including criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
