Study Determines Deadliest Routes in Indiana

State Route-37 is Indiana’s deadliest route with 8.4 yearly average fatalities.

State Route-67 comes in second with 7.4 average fatalities.

State Route-3 ranks third.

A new study by Dallas-based legal team The Barber Law Firm reveals that State Route-37 is the deadliest route in Indiana.

The study analyzed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data from 2018 to 2022 to determine which state routes had the highest average yearly fatalities and are thus the deadliest routes.

The route with the most deaths was State Route-37, which saw an average of 8.4 fatalities per year over the five-year period that was measured. In total, there were 42 deaths recorded on the route in the time period, from 37 fatal crashes, and the worst year for fatalities was 2022, when 14 deaths occurred.

State Route-67 comes in second place with an average of 7.4 fatalities. Between 2018 and 2022, there were 31 fatal crashes, which resulted in 37 deaths. 2022 was the worst year when 12 crashes resulted in 15 deaths.

In third place is State Route-3, where there has been an average of 5.6 fatalities between 2018 and 2022. With 11 fatalities caused by 9 accidents, 2022 was the deadliest year.

Further down on the list, State Route-135 takes fourth place with 4.2 average yearly fatalities, while State Route-62 closes the top five with 4.0 average deaths.