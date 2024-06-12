Listen Live
Local

Sony Pictures Acquires Movie Theater Chain

Published on June 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Alamo Drafthouse Location

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

AUSTIN, Tex. — Sony Pictures is entering the movie theater business, as it announced Wednesday that it has bought Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

The Texas-based theater chain that serves food and drinks – and has a strict no-talking and no-texting policy – has more than 30 locations in the U.S., with an Indianapolis location expected “soon” on Lafayette Road.

Film distributors had been prohibited from owning exhibition companies between 1948 and 2020. Sony is the first major Hollywood studio to enter the theater market since the restriction was rescinded.

Alamo filed for bankruptcy three years ago as it dealt with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Pickleball court in Greenwood
Sam Fritz

New Pickleball Courts Opening in Greenwood This Thursday

The Monon High Bridge
Donnie Burgess

Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect’s Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With “Lost” Police Interviews Remain

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS-AID
Editorial Staff

President Joe Biden As “The Gibberish Man” Returns

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Star Wars 8 items
Casey Daniels

A list of the Top 8 iconic rivalries in TV and film

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close