Sony Pictures Acquires Movie Theater Chain

AUSTIN, Tex. — Sony Pictures is entering the movie theater business, as it announced Wednesday that it has bought Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

The Texas-based theater chain that serves food and drinks – and has a strict no-talking and no-texting policy – has more than 30 locations in the U.S., with an Indianapolis location expected “soon” on Lafayette Road.

Film distributors had been prohibited from owning exhibition companies between 1948 and 2020. Sony is the first major Hollywood studio to enter the theater market since the restriction was rescinded.

Alamo filed for bankruptcy three years ago as it dealt with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.