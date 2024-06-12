Carmel Child Predator Gets Two Decades in Prison

CARMEL, Ind. — They started talking on a dating app, and eventually took things offline. A Carmel man is heading to federal prison convicted of child exploitation.

Thomas Martin, 27, began talking to a 15-year-old boy on the Grindr dating app in 2022. Police say Martin and the teenager eventually met at his apartment to have sex, and the two continued to have sex in public locations. They messaged on Instagram and Snapchat, and Martin kept sexual photos of the 15-year-old on his phone.

Martin also bought the teenager a cake for his 16th birthday, continuing his grooming efforts, say police.

It’s unclear how police finally sniffed Thomas Martin out, but he was eventually arrested, charged and convicted of child exploitation.

“Martin sexually abused and exploited a 15-year-old boy, having gained his adoration and trust online. Taking advantage of vulnerable teens for sexual gain is a despicable crime that merits significant prison time,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zach Myers, “the sentence imposed today should serve as a warning to would-be groomers and offenders: if you solicit and exploit minors for sex, you will spend many years in federal prison.”

Martin faces 23 years in prison with another 20 years on probation. He will have to register as a sex offender as well.