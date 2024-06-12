Porn Website Operators Sue Rokita To Block Age Verification Law

Adult content website operators and a California-based free-speech trade group are suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita over Indiana’s new law that will require age verification if more than a third of the content is considered “harmful to minors.”

The lawsuit filed Monday says the law violates the Constitution and the 1996 Communications Decency Act. Fred Cate, a distinguished professor at the Indiana University Mauer School of Law, said the lawsuit has standing under those claims.

“The Supreme Court decided more than 25 years ago that you couldn’t require age verification online,” Cate said. “And the reason was simple, and that’s because age verification is really hard to do online.”

Age verification is an expensive process, and the cost would be burdensome for companies and consumers.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a post on X that he looks forward to defending the law in court.

Children shouldn’t be able to easily access explicit material that can cause them harm. It’s commonsense. We need to protect and shield them from the psychological and emotional consequences associated with viewing porn. We look forward to upholding our constitutional duty to… https://t.co/37p5F6PpKU — AG Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) June 11, 2024

Similar laws have been enacted in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Utah and Virginia. Backers of such laws say they protect children from widespread pornography online, while opponents say the laws are vague and raise privacy concerns.