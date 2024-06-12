Listen Live
Porn Website Operators Sue Rokita To Block Age Verification Law

Published on June 12, 2024

House Budget Presser

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Adult content website operators and a California-based free-speech trade group are suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita over Indiana’s new law that will require age verification if more than a third of the content is considered “harmful to minors.”

The lawsuit filed Monday says the law violates the Constitution and the 1996 Communications Decency Act. Fred Cate, a distinguished professor at the Indiana University Mauer School of Law, said the lawsuit has standing under those claims.

“The Supreme Court decided more than 25 years ago that you couldn’t require age verification online,” Cate said. “And the reason was simple, and that’s because age verification is really hard to do online.”

Age verification is an expensive process, and the cost would be burdensome for companies and consumers.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a post on X that he looks forward to defending the law in court.

Similar laws have been enacted in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Utah and Virginia. Backers of such laws say they protect children from widespread pornography online, while opponents say the laws are vague and raise privacy concerns.

