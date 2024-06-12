Listen Live
Local

Yolanda Adams, Newsboys, and Others to Perform at Indiana State Fair

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana State Fair announced its second wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concerts coming up this summer.

The newest shows announced include:

-The Taylor Swift Tribute: Fearless | Saturday, Aug. 10

-Newsboys (evening) and Blessing Offor (afternoon) | Sunday, Aug. 11

-Happy Together Tour | Wednesday, Aug. 14

-Sublime with Rome | Thursday, Aug. 15

-Gospel Music Festival feat. Yolanda Adams | Sunday, Aug. 18

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.  A limited number of reserved viewing area tickets will be available for these concerts in July.

The 2024 Indiana State Fair opens on Friday, August 2 and runs through Sunday, August 18. The State Fair will be closed on Mondays.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Pickleball court in Greenwood
Sam Fritz

New Pickleball Courts Opening in Greenwood This Thursday

Star Wars 8 items
Casey Daniels

A list of the Top 8 iconic rivalries in TV and film

The Monon High Bridge
Donnie Burgess

Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect’s Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With “Lost” Police Interviews Remain

Purdue in Indy
Mirror Indy

Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus

Joey Chestnut
WISH-TV

Joey Chestnut Banned from Nathan’s Hot Dog Competition, Signs with Vegan Brand

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close