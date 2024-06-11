Social Media Upset Ove Restaurant’s New “Age Restriction” For Customers

There’s a restaurant giving the term “adults only” a new meaning.

A new upscale restaurant in Missouri has opened their doors, but only for the adults. This isn’t the typical 21+ restaurant, however, Bliss Restaurant is only allowing customers in their mid-30s and up.

The owners behind the restaurant is a couple in their mid-30’s. The assistant manager told a local news outlet, the idea behind their unique age restriction is to give a mature crowd a place to enjoy themselves without being disturbed.

“The restaurant is just something for the older people to come do, have a happy hour, come get some good food and not have to worry about some of the young folks who bring some of that drama.”

Of course, the internet is having a field day with the “discrimination.” However, like most trolls they don’t pay attention to the whole story. The restaurant says the age restriction only applies to evenings Wednesdays through Sundays. So everyone can have their Caribbean style crow and eat it too.