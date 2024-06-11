Listen Live
News

Social Media Upset Ove Restaurant’s New “Age Restriction” For Customers

Published on June 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

There’s a restaurant giving the term “adults only” a new meaning.

A new upscale restaurant in Missouri has opened their doors, but only for the adults. This isn’t the typical 21+ restaurant, however, Bliss Restaurant is only allowing customers in their mid-30s and up.

The owners behind the restaurant is a couple in their mid-30’s. The assistant manager told a local news outlet, the idea behind their unique age restriction is to give a mature crowd a place to enjoy themselves without being disturbed.

“The restaurant is just something for the older people to come do, have a happy hour, come get some good food and not have to worry about some of the young folks who bring some of that drama.”

Of course, the internet is having a field day with the “discrimination.” However, like most trolls they don’t pay attention to the whole story. The restaurant says the age restriction only applies to evenings Wednesdays through Sundays. So everyone can have their Caribbean style crow and eat it too.

 

RELATED TAGS

Editorial - Weird/Viral News Sentiment - Amused

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
The Monon High Bridge
Donnie Burgess

Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect’s Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With “Lost” Police Interviews Remain

Purdue in Indy
Mirror Indy

Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus

Fresh food served on dining table with women during party
Editorial Staff

Social Media Upset Ove Restaurant’s New “Age Restriction” For Customers

Apartment Fire in Anderson
WISH-TV

Anderson Apartments Fire Displaces at Least 16 People

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Ryan Hedrick

Major Meth Bust Near Indy Airport Leads to Three Arrests

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close