Dealer Sentenced for Armed Trafficking Over 2,000 Fentanyl Pills, Selling 500 While on Bond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Muncie dealer was sentenced to spend a decade behind bars for armed trafficking over 2,000 fentanyl pills and dealing 500 fentanyl pills while out on bond.

Dayten Abram, 22, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and distribution of more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

According to court documents, on March 16, 2023, the Muncie Police Department was conducting an investigation into Abram for suspected drug trafficking offenses. At 1:09 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Abram after he committed multiple traffic violations.

As an officer approached Abram’s car, he could smell burnt marijuana and saw a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard, near a BMV receipt with Abram’s name on it.

Officers searched the vehicle and found $8,749 in cash, a loaded Glock 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, and 1,526 fentanyl pills, a release said.

Abram was arrested and charged in Delaware County and was later released.

While out on bond for the pending charges, on April 27, 2023, Abram was recorded by law enforcement dealing another 503 fentanyl pills to another person.

Abram was subsequently charged in this federal case.

“Undeterred after being caught red-handed with over 1,500 deadly fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun, this criminal continued to push his poison into Muncie’s neighborhoods while out on bond,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in a release. “Fentanyl traffickers care more about making money than they care about the lives destroyed or ended by their deadly product. Thanks to the hard work and skill of the Muncie Police Department, DEA, and our federal prosecutor, the public will be protected from this dangerous, armed trafficker for years. Together with our law enforcement partners, our office is committed to getting these deadly pills off our streets and holding fentanyl traffickers accountable.”