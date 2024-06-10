Listen Live
Sports

Caitlyn Clark Snubbed From 2024 U.S. Olympic Team

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics

Source: G Fiume / Getty

The 2024 USA Summer Olympic women’s basketball roster has been revealed and Indiana Fever’s Caitlyn Clark did not make the cut.

The WNBA rookie confirmed on Sunday during a press conference that she wasn’t selected to represent Team USA at this year’s summer Olympics. Despite the unfortunate news, she is remaining optimistic.

“I think it just gives you something to work for,” Clark told reporters after practice. “It’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years come back, I can be there.”

Team USA has taken home the gold every four years since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. In April, the squad’s selection committee chair Jennifer Rizzotti told The Associated Press that Clark was on the shortlist to make the Olympic team even before she made her WNBA debut.

Seattle Storm v Indiana Fever

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Clark received a heads up from USA Basketball officials before the roster was leaked over the weekend.

“They called me and let me know before everything came out, which was really respectful of them, and I appreciated that,” Clark told reporters. “They did the same for every girl that made the team or every girl that didn’t make the team. There was a lot of players in the Olympic pool, it’s not like I was the only one they had to call. They had to make quite a few calls.”

Team USA will consist of veteran player and five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi for a sixth Olympics. She will be joined by Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner, who will be playing for the first time internationally since being detained in a Russian prison for 10 months in 2022.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Purdue in Indy
Mirror Indy

Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus

Sue Finkam
Kurt Darling

Carmel Getting Creative To Solve Problem With Available Housing

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Warming Temperatures This Week
John Herrick

NWS: Expect it to Warm Up, Get More Humid Later This Week

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close