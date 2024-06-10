Caitlyn Clark Snubbed From 2024 U.S. Olympic Team

The 2024 USA Summer Olympic women’s basketball roster has been revealed and Indiana Fever’s Caitlyn Clark did not make the cut.

The WNBA rookie confirmed on Sunday during a press conference that she wasn’t selected to represent Team USA at this year’s summer Olympics. Despite the unfortunate news, she is remaining optimistic.

“I think it just gives you something to work for,” Clark told reporters after practice. “It’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years come back, I can be there.”

Team USA has taken home the gold every four years since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. In April, the squad’s selection committee chair Jennifer Rizzotti told The Associated Press that Clark was on the shortlist to make the Olympic team even before she made her WNBA debut.

Clark received a heads up from USA Basketball officials before the roster was leaked over the weekend.

“They called me and let me know before everything came out, which was really respectful of them, and I appreciated that,” Clark told reporters. “They did the same for every girl that made the team or every girl that didn’t make the team. There was a lot of players in the Olympic pool, it’s not like I was the only one they had to call. They had to make quite a few calls.”

Team USA will consist of veteran player and five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi for a sixth Olympics. She will be joined by Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner, who will be playing for the first time internationally since being detained in a Russian prison for 10 months in 2022.