NWS: Expect it to Warm Up, Get More Humid Later This Week

STATEWIDE–Today is expected to be the coolest day of the week across Indiana, says the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS says it will be anywhere from 10-15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year, but that will change later this week.

“We actually go through a pattern shift and we warm up quickly. By Thursday we might hit 90 degrees,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Eckhoff says there could be a stray rain shower or two later in the week, but he doesn’t expect anything severe.

“The heat could actually build a bit more into the weekend and even early next week, so we’re watching that for sure,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff believes things will heat up gradually as the week goes on.

“I recommend finding a place to keep cool. Know where to go when it gets too hot. Don’t work outside for too long,” said Eckhoff.

It’s also supposed to be much more humid later in the week.

You can hear the full interview with Eckhoff below.