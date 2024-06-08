Listen Live
Fever Defeat Mystics, Pick Up Third Victory

Published on June 7, 2024

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics

Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics 85-83 Friday night to get their third win of the season.

The game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 20,333 — the league’s largest attendance for a game since 2007, according to acrossthetimeline.com.

The Fever were led by Caitlin Clark who had 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals. She made seven of her 13 three-point shots. That is a league record for a rookie.

Indian shot 45% from the field, 46% from three-point range, and 77% from the free throw line.

The win puts the Fever’s record at 3-9.

Stefanie Dolson led the Mystics in scoring with 19 points. The Mystics are now 0-11.

The next game for Indiana is Monday night against the 9-0 Connecticut Sun at 7 pm.

