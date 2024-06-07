Greenwood Teenagers Face Murder Charges in Drug Deal Gone Wrong

GREENWOOD, IND — A 15-year-old girl is accused of murdering an 18-year-old man discovered in a car near Clark-Pleasant Middle School last December.

Greenwood police detained both a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy initially. Quincy Stringer was charged with murder.

Later, on June 4, Da’Zaria Dyson was transferred to adult court by the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office. She faces a murder charge, along with aiding and conspiracy to commit armed robbery accusations.

Ethan J. David, 18, from Indianapolis, was found dead in a car on Liberty Way Drive on Dec. 10.

Witnesses reported that Stringer and Dyson planned to rob their drug dealer, with Dyson distracting the dealer while Stringer stole drugs. Dyson admitted knowledge of the robbery but claimed unawareness of the murder plan.

Stringer refused to speak to the police. Stringer’s girlfriend recounted a FaceTime conversation where Dyson expressed remorse for not killing the victim herself, followed by callous jokes about the victim’s post-shooting movements with Stringer.