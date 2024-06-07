Listen Live
Local

Greenwood Teenagers Face Murder Charges in Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Witnesses reported that Stringer and Dyson planned to rob their drug dealer.

Published on June 7, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

crime scene with police tape

Source: (Photo: aijohn784/Thinkstock)

GREENWOOD, IND — A 15-year-old girl is accused of murdering an 18-year-old man discovered in a car near Clark-Pleasant Middle School last December.

Greenwood police detained both a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy initially. Quincy Stringer was charged with murder.

Later, on June 4, Da’Zaria Dyson was transferred to adult court by the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office. She faces a murder charge, along with aiding and conspiracy to commit armed robbery accusations.

Ethan J. David, 18, from Indianapolis, was found dead in a car on Liberty Way Drive on Dec. 10.

Witnesses reported that Stringer and Dyson planned to rob their drug dealer, with Dyson distracting the dealer while Stringer stole drugs. Dyson admitted knowledge of the robbery but claimed unawareness of the murder plan.

Stringer refused to speak to the police. Stringer’s girlfriend recounted a FaceTime conversation where Dyson expressed remorse for not killing the victim herself, followed by callous jokes about the victim’s post-shooting movements with Stringer.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Donnie Burgess

Indy Teenager Charged with Father’s Murder, Father’s Body Still Missing

An infant inside a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Sam Fritz

Safe Haven Baby Box Blessed at Franciscan Health Indianapolis Center for Women and Children

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close