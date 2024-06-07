Listen Live
Man Sentenced For Stealing Over $125,000 From Arizona Couple

Published on June 7, 2024

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.

Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — On Thursday a U.S. District Court sentenced Tyrus Veals, 30, of Lafayette to 12 months and 1 day in prison after he plead guilty to Access Device Fraud.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Indiana Veals used stolen debit card information to take at least $127,667 from a bank account that belonged to a retired couple in Arizona.

Veals would siphon money through online gambling accounts, depositing the money in with the stolen credit card info and then withdrawing it into his own bank account. He was able to continue to steal money this way for around 6 months.

The release says the stolen money was spent on vacations, and other “big-ticket purchases.”

Veals was ordered by the court to pay back the stolen $127,667 in restitution. He will also be on two years supervised release following his time served.

