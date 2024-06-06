Listen Live
Local

Jeffersonville Daycare Owner Arrested For Baby’s Death In 2022

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A woman stands accused in the death of a baby boy at her daycare two years ago.

Brittany Baylor is charged with neglect resulting in death after the 6-month-old boy was found unresponsive in her home-based daycare back in July of 2022.

Officers were sent to her home in Jeffersonville and they found Baylor performing CPR on the little boy. She told them she had tried to give him a bottle that afternoon, but that he “threw up and then went limp.”

A police officer was seen on body camera dropping the little boy as first aid was being given, leading investigators to believe the head injuries the boy had came from that.

But, an autopsy revealed that the baby had injuries to his head and doctors say the injuries were consistent with the baby dying from “fatal abusive head trauma.” Doctors said the injuries the boy had could not have come from the officer dropping the boy.

That’s when prosecutors filed charges against Baylor

She was arrested on June 4th and made her first court appearance on Wednesday.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Handcuffed elderly woman
Producer Karl

Joe Biden’s DOJ just sentenced 75 year old grandmother to 2 years in prison for peacefully praying outside an abortion facility.

Circle City Ghostbusters
Editorial Staff

Who You Gonna Call? Circle City Ghostbusters!

Police lights
Donnie Burgess

Two Separate Shootings Within Minutes of Each Other Downtown

Attorney General Garland Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee
Kurt Darling

Spartz Questions Garland Over Obstruction Charges Against Capitol Rioters

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close