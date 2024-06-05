Actor Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar Is Coming To Indy

If you’re a big fan of Keanu Reeves, you’ll have a chance to see the most excellent actor perform with his band, Dogstar, at the Indiana State Fair this summer.

Dogstar will be performing at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage during the State Fair on August 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free with paid fair admission, and seating is on a first-served basis. Discounted fair tickets are available online now at indianastatefair.com.

The band consists of Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves on bass, Bret Domrose on guitar and vocals, and Rob Mailhouse on drums. They’re currently touring across Europe to promote their latest release, “Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees,” a collection of songs created during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The 2023 album is the group’s first release in more than 20 years.

Dogstar was formed in 1991, when Reeves met Mailhouse in a supermarket. Mailhouse, an actor and musician who appeared in shows such as Days of Our Lives and Seinfeld, was wearing a Detroit Red Wings hockey sweater, and Reeves, who happened to be an avid hockey fan and a keen player of the sport asked if Mailhouse needed a goalie. The two became friends and began jamming together, eventually being joined by Gregg Miller, their original lead guitarist and singer in 1992.

Dogstar was joined by Bret Domrose as an additional vocalist and guitarist in 1994. He became the band’s lead vocalist following the departure of Miller in 1995.

The band broke up in 2002 but eventually got back together in 2020.

Before ending their extensive hiatus, “The Matrix” star told Billboard that being with Dogstar was “something I’ve always missed.”

“I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together,” said Reeves. “We came to a spot where we weren’t playing anymore, and I missed it … Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that’s when it was like, ‘OK, let’s make this happen.'”