Listen Live
Local

NWS: Thunderstorms Expected, Bringing Significant Cooling Soon

Following these recent storms, a cold front is coming, bringing below-average temperatures starting Friday.

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy Thunderstorms

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re in for a couple of thunderstorms across the state. They’ll bring lightning, strong winds, and maybe some hail. Though they’re not predicted to be severe, these storms have the potential to linger and dump heavy rain quickly.

Parts of Eastern Indiana might experience severe weather, with the main concern being lightning.

“There’s a chance for some of those storms to be a little bit stronger just because of the timing,” said Jason Puma, Forecaster with the National Weather Service. “As the system moves across the state over the day, there could be some more heating and instability, and it gets to the Eastern parts of Indiana.”

Following these recent storms, a cold front is coming, bringing below-average temperatures starting Friday.

“That’s going to lead to northwest flow across the Great Lakes and Indiana, allowing cooler Canadian air to spill into the Ohio Valley and our neck of the woods,” Puma added.

Today, anticipate hot and humid weather, with temperatures reaching the 80s.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Camera footage MMA vs. Car Thief
Kurt Darling

Brawl Caught On Camera Between MMA Fighter And Suspected Car Thief

Center Township deputy constable charged with rape, strangulation
WISH-TV

Center Township Deputy Constable Charged with Rape, Strangulation

Herb Baumeister photo
Staff

Herb Baumeister And The Haunting Past Of Fox Hollow Farm

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife

Police lights
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Cop Assaulted, Homeless Man Faces Charges

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close