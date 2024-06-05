NWS: Thunderstorms Expected, Bringing Significant Cooling Soon

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re in for a couple of thunderstorms across the state. They’ll bring lightning, strong winds, and maybe some hail. Though they’re not predicted to be severe, these storms have the potential to linger and dump heavy rain quickly.

Parts of Eastern Indiana might experience severe weather, with the main concern being lightning.

“There’s a chance for some of those storms to be a little bit stronger just because of the timing,” said Jason Puma, Forecaster with the National Weather Service. “As the system moves across the state over the day, there could be some more heating and instability, and it gets to the Eastern parts of Indiana.”

Following these recent storms, a cold front is coming, bringing below-average temperatures starting Friday.

“That’s going to lead to northwest flow across the Great Lakes and Indiana, allowing cooler Canadian air to spill into the Ohio Valley and our neck of the woods,” Puma added.

Today, anticipate hot and humid weather, with temperatures reaching the 80s.