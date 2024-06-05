Brawl Caught On Camera Between MMA Fighter And Suspected Car Thief

INDIANAPOLIS — A man working out at a mixed martial arts gym in Indianapolis got into an altercation with a man he says was trying to steal his car on Monday. He ended up taking the other man down and choking him out.

“I was kind of getting a little nervous, and he just straight up attacked me. It all happened so fast you don’t really have time to think,” Gavin Archer said on WISH-TV.

The whole incident was caught on surveillance video from inside the gym. Archer said he was working out at the gym when he noticed someone trying to get into his car which was parked outside. That person was Andrew Wilkerson, who worked for the muffler shop next door to the gym.

He said the whole thing was a misunderstanding as he said Archer’s car matched the description of a car that was due for service next. Wilkerson was trying to use keys to get into the car.

“I tried that for a couple of minutes, and you can see in the video where I begin to walk away back toward my shop,” Wilkerson said.

As seen in the video, Archer saw him and came to the door of the gym.

“He’s saying things like, ‘Don’t go anywhere. I’m calling the cops’,; said Wilkerson. “Finally, I took a stand, raised my voice a little bit, and took a step like, ‘Hey, listen to me.’ He took a step back and pushed the gym door open the rest of the way, which in that situation looked like he was coming toward me next, so I just reacted and went after him.”

Wilkerson barreled through the door of the gym and Archer took him to the ground. Wilkerson maintains that Archer escalated the situation, but Archer said that goes against his MMA training.

“Deescalating the situation is No. 1. Best martial art is running away, but, if you can’t, you just need to have something else,” Archer said.

Indianapolis Metro Police say they have a police report of the incident, but said no one was arrested. The muffler shop Wilkerson was working for says that he is no longer employed there.