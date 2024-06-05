Retired ICE Agent Talks Biden’s Politically Motivated “Border Plan”

President Joe Biden is not only talking about the border, but he’s actually doing something about it. Is it too good to be true? Well, kind of.

Biden announced an executive order today that will allow him to limit asylum claims at the southern border. The order would specifically allow border officials to turn migrants back ONCE the crossing average reaching 2,500 people a day. The current average of illegal crossings a day is well over 3,000.

The reason conservatives are calling the Biden out is because of the suspicious timing of this decision. According to Axios, illegal “crossings tend to rise in the summer months, just when voters’ attention to the presidential race will be increasing.” Biden’s first debate against Trump is June 27th, giving the president time to point to something he has ‘done’ about the border issue.

Victor Avila, a retired ICE Supervisory Special Agent, joined the Hammer and Nigel show to talk about his firsthand experiences at the southern border. He is a native El Pasoan who survived a 2011 ambush by cartel members but his partner, did not.

Avila echoes that the Biden administration is losing voters, and they know illegal immigration is becoming a core concern for voters. He notes the unseriousness of Biden’s attempt to control in that he is still allowing thousands ofpeople into the country.

“I think it’s a too little too late. Listen, I always welcome security and enforcing our laws, it’s something I’ve been fighting for them to do. This is something I think is very politically motivated. Will they do it? Will it work? I hope so. I don’t think there should be a threshold of any number, it’s 2500 but it should be 0. Immigration is illegal, why should a certain number of people be let in…that makes no sense to me.”

