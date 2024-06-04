Record Number of Students Used Indiana’s Choice Scholarship Program in 2023-24

A record number of 70,095 students used Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program to choose the best educational option for their child. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) and State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis) discussed how this program helps students and empowers parents on the Indiana House Republicans’ weekly podcast, Around the House.

More Hoosier families than ever before have the ability to choose the best educational option for their student.

During the 2023-2024 academic year, a record number of seventy thousand – ninety five students used Indiana’s School Choice Program to send their child to the school that best meets their needs.

Huston says, “Our state offers one of the largest and fastest-growing Choice Scholarship Programs with near universal access for Hoosier families. This means parents can choose the school that best meets their students’ needs whether that’s public school, private, homeschool or other options.”

While Behning, who is the author of legislation establishing the program adds, “Indiana continues to be a leader in school choice. Every child deserves to attend a school that meets his or her unique needs. The Indiana Choice Scholarship program empowers parents to choose the school that meets those needs.”

Scholarships are worth up to 90 percent of a student’s publice school tuition funding and are available to nearly 97 percent of Indiana families.

Indiana also ranks among the top three states in the nation on the parent power index.

Parents can apply for these scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year before before the September 1st Deadline.