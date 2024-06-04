Listen Live
NWS: Thunderstorms Expected Today and Tomorrow

Evening commuters will probably face the worst storms.

Published on June 4, 2024

Severe Weather Chances

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS –Thunderstorms are expected in the city today and tomorrow. There is a slight possibility of hail and strong winds, but the storms aren’t predicted to be severe.

“If you are close enough to hear the thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning,” said Joseph Nield. “Even if it’s not raining at the time, you will want to get yourself inside a sturdy building away from windows until the storm has passed.”

Nield says some storms might bring heavy rain, especially if they linger over one spot. Low-lying areas are particularly at risk of flooding.

Evening commuters will probably face the worst storms because the atmosphere is hottest and unstable right after peak heating.

“Those [thunderstorm] chances will ramp up again primarily this afternoon, evening, and tomorrow night,” Nield said. “We are not expecting a widespread or severe flooding threat with this.”

