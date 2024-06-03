Listen Live
Local

Pop-Up Thunderstorms Predicted Midweek, But Severe Weather Unlikely

As we move towards the end of the week, expect a slight cooldown.

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Severe Weather Chances

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Thunderstorms are predicted for this week but aren’t likely to be severe. Forecasters say pop-up storms will occur from Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Any thunderstorm, by definition, contains lightning, and lightning is certainly a deadly hazard,” said Joseph Nield with the National Weather Service. “The advice is still the same. Get into a sturdy building away from windows until the storm has passed.”

While the chances of flooding are low, Neild cautions that people who live near rivers and low-lying regions prone to flooding should remain vigilant if a strong storm hits them.

“Much like the severe threat, we are not expecting anything more than that,” he said.

Nield says this afternoon will be hot and sunny with a light breeze, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

“Our average high right around this time of year is around 70-80 degrees,” added Nield. “We expect highs today in the city around 85 and then 83-84 tomorrow.”

As we move towards the end of the week, expect a slight cooldown. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s, providing pleasant and mild weather for the rest of the week.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Neutral/Nothing Sentiment - Relief Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police lights at the scene of a shooting
John Herrick

UPDATE: Man Shot at Walmart in Camby Has Died

Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport
Kurt Darling

Unruly Passenger At Indy Airport Delays Delta Flight To New York

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Kurt Darling

Three People Hurt In Two Separate Shootings Overnight, Says IMPD

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Editorial Staff

Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close