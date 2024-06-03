Pop-Up Thunderstorms Predicted Midweek, But Severe Weather Unlikely

INDIANAPOLIS — Thunderstorms are predicted for this week but aren’t likely to be severe. Forecasters say pop-up storms will occur from Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Any thunderstorm, by definition, contains lightning, and lightning is certainly a deadly hazard,” said Joseph Nield with the National Weather Service. “The advice is still the same. Get into a sturdy building away from windows until the storm has passed.”

While the chances of flooding are low, Neild cautions that people who live near rivers and low-lying regions prone to flooding should remain vigilant if a strong storm hits them.

“Much like the severe threat, we are not expecting anything more than that,” he said.

Nield says this afternoon will be hot and sunny with a light breeze, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

“Our average high right around this time of year is around 70-80 degrees,” added Nield. “We expect highs today in the city around 85 and then 83-84 tomorrow.”

As we move towards the end of the week, expect a slight cooldown. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s, providing pleasant and mild weather for the rest of the week.