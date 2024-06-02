Listen Live
ISP Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Anderson

Published on June 2, 2024

ANDERSON — The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Anderson that occurred Saturday night on Fairview Street.

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

Just after 9 p.m. Madison County Deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at 1609 Fairview St. When they arrived, they found a male in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Impala that was parked in the driveway. Officers asked for the man to exit the vehicle, but he refused.

At some point the man, who was later identified by the Madison County Coroner as Lataurus Harrison, 44 of Indianapolis, would die from his injuries.

Investigation has revealed that one officer discharged their firearm in the response. Detectives were able to locate a gun within reach of the driver’s seat inside of the vehicle on the front passenger seat.

ISP are still investigating what lead to the shooting; body camera footage of the incident was captured.

 

