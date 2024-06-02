Listen Live
Local

NWS: Light Scattered Rainfall to Start the Week

Published on June 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NWS WEATHER Graphic for 06-02-24

Source: National Weather Service / NWS

STATEWIDE — Sunday morning will have some scattered light rain throughout Indiana. That pattern is expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday could see some slightly heavier rainfall and the potential for thunderstorms. David Beachler of the National Weather Service Indianapolis says that an upper-level system over the Great Lakes could bring some more rain later in the week.

Wind speeds will be slightly elevated mid-week as steady winds could get as high as 10 – 15 m.p.h. Gusts would be as high as 20 – 25 m.p.h.

While the week will start off slightly warmer than average with highs in the mid 80’s, heavy cloud cover is expected to bring cooler temperatures to close out the week with highs resting in the mid to lower 70’s.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Other

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Editorial Staff

Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.

A marcher with a pink hat and pink scarf holds a sign to cover her face that says, "Pussy Grabber" during the Woman's March in the borough of Manhattan in NY on January 18, 2020, USA. The rally took place 3 years after the inauguration of President Donald Trump and 3 days after the Articles of Impeachment were brought to the Senate. Thousands gather to protest equal rights at the 2020 Women's March.
Editorial Staff

Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
John Herrick

Fever Hold Off Chicago for First Home Win of the Year

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close