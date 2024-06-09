Listen Live
Local

Celebrate the AHA’s 100th Birthday Monday

Published on June 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SPARK on the Circle

Source: Indy Downtown, Inc. / Indy Downtown, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, the American Heart Association is recognizing its 100th birthday, and you are invited to join in the celebrations on Monument Circle.

Monday is the AHA’s Founders Day, in honor of the six cardiologists – including one Hoosier! – who formed the American Heart Association in 1924. The organization will be hosting activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here, you can participate in a scavenger hunt, play games, learn hands-only CPR, experience a blood pressure screening, enjoy snacks, and more.

The AHA founders were inspired to start the organization after learning that heart disease had become a leading cause of death. Today, it continues to work toward preventing and addressing heart disease and stroke.

Since 1924, American deaths from cardiovascular disease “have been cut in half.” If you would like to support the organization’s efforts, learn more about donating or volunteering here.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Local News - Health Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police Tape
Sam Fritz

Two Shot on Cities Northeast Side, Cops Detain Mutiple in Connection

Brown Booby Spotted at Spring Mill State Park
Sam Fritz

Baby Bison Born and Tropical Bird Spotted in Indiana This Week

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Purdue in Indy
Mirror Indy

Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close