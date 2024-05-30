INDIANAPOLIS — If you usually take southbound I-465 to work, you may want to find a new route to avoid road closures.
Southbound lanes from I-70 to I-65 are expected to close after Friday evening’s rush hour for patching and bridge work. That means you will definitely need to avoid the area by Monday morning.
During this time, ramps will also be closed at these entrance points: Pendleton Pike, Washington Street/U.S. 40, Brookville Road/U.S. 52, I-70, South Shadeland Avenue, Southeastern Avenue, and Emerson Avenue.
So, if you will be impacted by these closures, what should you do?
Well, INDOT recommends:
1. Exiting from SB-465 to WB-70
2. Taking WB-70 to the North Split
3. Preparing to use Exit 111 (stay on the left side of I-70 for the thru-traffic exit)
4. After exiting to SB-65/70, continuing southbound through the South Split
5. Traveling SB-65 for four miles back to WB-465
Note: While this route will get you where you need to go, it could be quite congested.
But, in better news, northbound lanes should not be impacted by this work.
-
The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis
-
The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.
-
New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures
-
This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college
-
DELAYED: Weather Pushes Back Start Of 108th Indy 500
-
Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts
-
Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy