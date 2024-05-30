Listen Live
Preparing for Closures on Southbound I-465

Published on May 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — If you usually take southbound I-465 to work, you may want to find a new route to avoid road closures.

Southbound lanes from I-70 to I-65 are expected to close after Friday evening’s rush hour for patching and bridge work. That means you will definitely need to avoid the area by Monday morning.

During this time, ramps will also be closed at these entrance points: Pendleton Pike, Washington Street/U.S. 40, Brookville Road/U.S. 52, I-70, South Shadeland Avenue, Southeastern Avenue, and Emerson Avenue.

 

So, if you will be impacted by these closures, what should you do?

Well, INDOT recommends:

1. Exiting from SB-465 to WB-70

2. Taking WB-70 to the North Split

3. Preparing to use Exit 111 (stay on the left side of I-70 for the thru-traffic exit)

4. After exiting to SB-65/70, continuing southbound through the South Split

5. Traveling SB-65 for four miles back to WB-465

Note: While this route will get you where you need to go, it could be quite congested.

But, in better news, northbound lanes should not be impacted by this work.

